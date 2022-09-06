(WJW) – A gift and floral company is looking to hire thousands of workers across the country, including here in Ohio.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is hiring more than 8,000 seasonal and year-round associates in an effort to meet demand over the holidays.

In Ohio, the company is looking to fill hundreds of roles at its Obetz and Hebron facilities, including production, gift assembly, distribution and operational support.

The company says it’s offering competitive wages, flexible hours and employee discounts.

“Our seasonal associates have been instrumental in helping us deliver smiles each holiday season, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of new team members over the coming weeks and months,” said Faeth Bradley, chief human resources officer for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Anyone interested in applying should visit the company’s careers page.

1-800-Flowers.com is the parent company of Ohio-based Cheryl’s Cookies, among other brands.