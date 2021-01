CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The jackpots just keep getting bigger.

As we head into a new week, lottery players have new chances to win some giant jackpots.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $850 million.

It’s the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot is $730 million.

It is the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever in the U.S.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m.