Giant Eagle to hire 1,300 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Giant Eagle announced plans to hire more than 1,350 people in full and part-time positions across its Northeast Ohio locations.

The company said it has 800 openings in the Cleveland area, and more than 500 between Akron and Canton.

Open positions include person shoppers for curbside pickup and home delivery, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, pharmacy technicians, warehouse selectors and CDL drivers. Daytime, evening and overnight shifts are available.

Go to Giant Eagle’s website for information on the positions and to apply. The grocery store chain is also holding virtual hiring events. More details are available here.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: