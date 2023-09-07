*The above video is a recent story about Giant Eagle ending mailing paper ads to shoppers*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle is no longer charging customers five cents for each paper shopping bags.

The new policy is in effect at its 24 Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

In a press release Thursday morning Giant Eagle said, “Effective immediately,” they’re not only ending the charge to shoppers for paper bags but they’re also adding perks for shoppers who use at least one reusable bag when checking out.

“We believe that rewarding our customers who choose to shop with reusable bags is the best way to support cleaner communities,” said Giant Eagle Director of Sustainability, Cara Mercil. “Our Cuyahoga County customers have stepped up in a big way, meaningfully contributing to the 1.8 million pounds of plastic Giant Eagle has prevented from littering rivers and green spaces across its regions over the past 12 months.”

Giant Eagle also said from now through December 31, when customers shop with reusable bags and scan their Advantage card at checkout, they’ll receive two perks.