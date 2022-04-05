CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle is relaunching its effort from 2020 to eliminate plastic bags in Cuyahoga County starting on Earth Day.

On April 22, Giant Eagle locations in the county will discontinue the use of single-use plastic grocery bags and instead incentivize guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags, according to a press release.

The grocery store chain is giving away more than 100,000 reusable bags for free at its Cuyahoga County registers starting on Earth Day. The same day, the company will launch a reusable bag sweepstakes, giving guests who shop with a reusable bag the chance every month to win $10,000.

Shoppers are encouraged to purchase reusable bags starting at $0.99 each or paper bags for $0.10 each. Anyone using government-funded food purchase assistance, including SNAP and WIC, won’t be charged for paper bags, according to a press release from Giant Eagle.

Giant Eagle recently removed single-use plastic bags from its 250-plus GetGo locations company-wide, saying it prevented 27 million plastic bags annually from landfills. According to the release, Cuyahoga County joins the first two Giant Eagle communities where single-use plastic grocery bags will be removed from its supermarkets on Earth Day.

Americans use tens of billions of plastic bags each year, ninety-nine percent of which end up in a landfill or littering the environment, according to Giant Eagle.

Cuyahoga County’s ban on plastic bags quietly went into effect in January in an effort to reduce pollution. It was supposed to start in July 2020, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s ban will not be enforced until the end of 2022.