Giant Eagle recalls taco kits

PITTSBURGH, Ohio (WJW) – Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Chicken Street Taco Kits.

There is the possibility of an undeclared allergen.

Those who have an allergy sensitivity to eggs could experience a life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

The kits have a “sell by” date though 5/28/21.

They can be identified by PLUS 56598 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale rag.

The recalled items were sold in several states including Ohio.

If you have an affected item, you can call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.