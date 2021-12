Giant Eagle recalls certain salad products due to potential Listeria

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle Inc. is recalling certain bags of salad mix and prepared food due to potential for Listeria monocytogenes.

The voluntary recall comes after the Fresh Express, which produces private label salad bags for Giant Eagle and Market Garden, recently announced a possible contamination at an Illinois packaging facility, leading them to recall some products.

Giant Eagle confirmed there have been no reported cases of the illness from the items bought at their store.

Still, the following items bought anywhere from Dec. 12-Dec. 20 in stores across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana are affected by the recall:

GIANT EAGLE SWEET BUTTER 3003492307

GIANT EAGLE COOKING SPINACH 3003492308

GIANT EAGLE COLESLAW 3003492309

AMERICAN SALAD AMERICAN SALAD 3003492310

ITALIAN SALAD ITALIAN SALAD 3003492311

GIANT EAGLE HEARTS OF ROMAINE 3003492312

GIANT EAGLE BABY SPINACH 3003492313

GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 3003492314

SHREDDED LETTUCE 8 OZ 3003492315

GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE GARDEN 3003492316

GIANT EAGLE ANGEL HAIR SLAW 3003492317

GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD 3003492319

GIANT EAGLE SHREDDED LETTUCE 16 OZ 3003492320

GIANT EAGLE JUICING GREENS 3003492321

GIANT EAGLE SWEET HEARTS 3003492322

GIANT EAGLE SPRING MIX 3003492323

GIANT EAGLE LEAFY ROMAINE 3003492324

GIANT EAGLE 50/50 SPRING & SPINACH MIX 3003492325

GIANT EAGLE SWEET & CRUNCHY 3003492326

GIANT EAGLE CLAMSHELL SPINACH 3003492327

GIANT EAGLE VEGGIE LOVERS 3003492328

GIANT EAGLE SWEET KALE CHOPPED KIT 3003492329

GIANT EAGLE CHOPPED ASIAN SALAD 3003492331

GIANT EAGLE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD 3003492332

GIANT EAGLE CAESAR LIGHT 3003492334

GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SUPREME 3003492335

GIANT EAGLE BACON CAESAR KIT 3003492336

GIANT EAGLE CHEDDAR CHIPOTLE CHOPPED KIT 3003492338

GIANT EAGLE SUNFLOWER CRISP KIT 3003492339

GIANT EAGLE CAESAR CHOPPED KIT 3003492340

GIANT EAGLE SPINACH 3003492348

GIANT EAGLE AMERICAN 24 OZ 3003493037

GIANT EAGLE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED 3003493944

MARKET DISTRICT KALE CAESAR KIT 3003493972

GIANT EAGLE FANCY GREENS 3003494283

GIANT EAGLE POMEGRANATE CHOPPED SALAD 3003494284

GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 3338365162

GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 6055690000

FRESH EXPRESS ITALIAN SALAD 7127921100

FRESH EXPRESS SWEET BUTTER BLEND 7127922103

FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD 7127924100

FRESH EXPRESS AMERICAN SALAD 7127924102

FRESH EXPRESS HEARTS OF ROMAINE SALAD 7127926102

GIANT EAGLE ROMAINE HEARTS 7127926501

FRESH EXPRESS BABY FLAT LEAF SPINACH 7127927100

FRESH EXPRESS AVOCADO CAESAR 7127930921

FRESH EXPRESS ASIAN CAESAR 7127930923

FRESH EXPRESS ORGANIC CAESAR KIT 7127978701

GYRO MEAL KIT 28661600000 (best by date of Dec. 22)

HUNGER BUSTER ITALIAN HOAGIE 25163300000 (best by date of Dec. 22)

CHICKEN STREET TACOS KIT 25659800000 (best by date of Dec. 22)

HOUSE SALAD 25657700000 (best by date of Dec. 22)

Those who have any of these items should either throw them out or return them to the store along with a receipt to receive a refund.

Anyone experiencing Listeria symptoms, like a high fever and headache, should reach out to their doctor. The illness can be quite serious for those who are young, elderly, immunocompromised or pregnant.

Customers can reach out Giant Eagle Inc. at GiantEagle.com/contact or 1-800-553-2324.