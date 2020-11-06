Giant Eagle planning to hire 1,300 workers in preparation for the holiday season

*Watch our report above on Dunkin’ hiring hundreds of local employees*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle is planning to hire 1,300 workers ahead of the holiday season.

According to a press release, 700 of those full and part-time positions are available in the Cleveland area, while the other 600 are in the Akron-Canton area.

The grocery store will host socially distant, in-person hiring events at 24 locations Nov. 9 – 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. Participants are required to wear a mask or face covering.

“The company is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fastpaced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest service. A variety of positions are available across daytime, evening and overnight shifts depending on candidate availability and interest.”

Those interested in applying are asked to submit their application in advance online.

For more information, you can visit: jobs.gianteagle.com/recruiting-events.

