***Video above: Giant Eagle brought back mail coupons for Clevelanders***

(WJW) – Giant Eagle is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day grocery deliveries at more than 200 of its stores.

The company announced the chainwide partnership on Tuesday, stating that shoppers can expect groceries brought to their doorstep in as fast as an hour.

Through the Instacart app, customers will have access to Giant Eagle’s selection of fresh produce, meat, dairy, baked goods, household products and more.

“Our partnership with Instacart makes ordering groceries from Giant Eagle more convenient than ever, whether customers choose to use our longstanding, company-led curbside pickup and delivery service or Instacart’s popular platform,” said Giant Eagle Executive Vice President Graham Watkins.

Customers can still take advantage of the myPerks loyalty program through the app.

“The customer demand for Giant Eagle same-day delivery was loud and clear to us, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to the Instacart App,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart.

Same-day deliveries are available now at Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets across Ohio, as well as in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland.