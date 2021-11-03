Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo locations closed on Thanksgiving

(WJW) — All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

According to a press release, the company’s transportation and retail support centers will also be closed to “give team members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.”

“Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in a release. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

The release states guests are encouraged to plan their holiday fuel and grocery needs in advance.

Locations will reopen on Nov. 26.

Other stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s Target and Walmart.