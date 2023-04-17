CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle’s weekly circular is coming back to Cleveland mailboxes starting Tuesday, April 18.

The relaunch of home-delivered coupons is a “reimagined” two-page version of the weekly circular expected to debut in May.

“Our new printed circular will showcase huge savings on some of our most popular items and will provide an opportunity for customers to discover hundreds of additional sale items by scanning the QR code that will be featured on the front page of every circular,” Brian Ferrier, Giant Eagle senior vice president of merchandising, is quoted in a Monday news release.

The best deals will be found in the printed circular ad. The QR code directs shoppers to more savings on the website, according to the release.

The grocery previously announced circulars would stop hitting mailboxes on Jan. 12, in favor of moving to “an enhanced digital shopping experience” in its mobile app for “personalized savings opportunities.”

At the time, the printed ads were still available at Giant Eagle and Market District locations, according to the company.