Giant Eagle looking to fill 800 jobs in Northeast Ohio stores

(WJW) — Giant Eagle on Friday announced it is looking to fill 800 jobs in the Cleveland and Akron-Canton areas.

According to a press release, 500 of those positions will be in the Cleveland area while 300 will be for stores in Akron-Canton.

Giant Eagle will host hiring events at select locations from March 15-19. Social-distancing guidelines will be in place during the in-person events, and all participants must wear a mask.

The press release states candidates will meet with recruiters and have the chance to get a job offer that same day.

The positions, which are both part and full-time, include the following:

personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home;

delivery services;

deli and prepared foods clerks;

cashiers;

bakery Team Members

Giant Eagle says it offers a variety of benefits including a flexible schedule, paid training and paid time off.

who are interested are asked to go visit www.GiantEagle.com/OnTheSpotOffers for

complete details including a full list of locations.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has put numerous precautions in place to ensure a safe and healthy working environment, including providing personal protective equipment, installing plexiglass dividers at primary points of guest interaction, and increasing the frequency of sanitization of all common areas and shared surfaces,” the release states.