Giant Eagle issues voluntary recall on dried fruit mix because of undeclared allergens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grocery chain Giant Eagle has issued a voluntary recall on dried fruit mix due to the possibility that the product may contain undeclared allergens.

The recall applies to Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix with UPC 3003491435.

Store officials say the product may contain undeclared peanut, almond, milk and soy allergens.

The impacted product has a “best by” date of January 15, 2021. It was sold in the produce department of select Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Ohio.

Giant Eagle says it was a packaging error made by the product manufacturer.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut, almond, milk or soy could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products. To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Customers with questions about this recall are encouraged to call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: