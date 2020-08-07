Giant Eagle issues recall for certain onions due to possible Salmonella contamination

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Onions sold by Thomson International are being pulled from store shelves across the country due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Here in Ohio, Giant Eagle has issued a recall alert for the following onions:

Bulk and bagged spanish onions – 4093

Bulk and bagged white onions – 4663

Bluck and bagged red onions – 3286 and 4082

The grocery store chain is also recalling select prepared foods items that include onion as an ingredient. You can see the full list here.

Customers should throw these products away immediately. They are also welcome to get a refund provided they have a receipt showing proof of purchase.

For questions, they may contact Onions52 customer service desk at (801) 773-0630 Monday – Friday MST, or by email customerservice@onions52.com.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that may be linked to these onions, so Thomson International is recalling the onions out of an abundance of caution.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has published a list of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Containing Recalled Onions. A full list of available recall information can be seen here, and will be updated as more products are identified and recalled.

