CLEVELAND (WJW) — Change is hard. And those who are fans of the Giant Eagle fuelperks+ program are in for a rude awakening come January.

The grocery store chain, with locations all over Northeast Ohio, has announced plans to reformat its store rewards starting Jan. 25. Rather than two separate systems, the fuelperks+ program and myPerks are merging into one.

The company stressed that all fuel points are going to roll over into an enhanced myPerks loyalty program and that there’s no need to sign up again.

The Giant Eagle Advantage Card also isn’t going anywhere, and people can use it the same as they always do.

Perks are still going to include free gas and certain percentages off grocery costs, the company said.

