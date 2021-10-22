Giant Eagle hosting hiring events in Akron, Canton to fill 700 positions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle says it wants to fill more than 700 permanent full and part-time positions in the company’s supermarkets.

To do that, the company plans to hold in-person hiring events on Tuesday, October 26 from noon until 6 p.m. at each of its supermarket locations throughout Akron and Canton.

Candidates will meet with a member of store leadership and have the opportunity for same-day job offers.

Here are the positions they are hoping to fill:

Supermarket Team Members

Restaurant Team Members

Pharmacy Technicians

Giant Eagle Team Members have benefits including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plans, talent development programs, advancement opportunities, Team Member discounts and paid time off.

You’re encouraged to wear a mask or other face covering at the hiring event.

Find out more and apply online here.