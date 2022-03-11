Giant Eagle expands Perks; Here’s how to save money on gas and groceries

(WJW) — In an attempt to soften the blow of price surges at the pump and at the grocery store, Giant Eagle is extending the expiration of all Perks through the end of 2022.

The company says it’s in response to rising fuel and grocery prices and they are hoping to give customers more time to collect Perks and maximize savings.

“Rising fuel costs present very real challenges for our communities, so we’re creating more opportunity for Giant Eagle customers to accumulate and redeem Perks by extending expiration through the end of 2022,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle, Inc. spokesperson. “In addition to extended expiration, customers can save even more by taking advantage of AdvantagePAY and new opportunities with myPerks.”

GetGo customers who enroll in the AdvantagePAY program receive immediate per gallon savings of up to 30 cents off every fill up. Click here to sign up for AdvantagePAY.

The new myPerks rewards program is for shoppers looking for more immediate and personalized savings, whether it be on groceries or gas, giving a $1 reward for every 50 perks they earn. Click here to sign up for myPerks.

AdvantagePay discounts and Perks redemption can be added together for even more savings.