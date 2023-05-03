***Video above: Giant Eagle mail coupons coming back for Clevelanders***

(WJW) – Giant Eagle announced plans to drop prices on hundreds of items at its grocery stores and gas stations this spring and summer.

Starting Thursday, May 4, the grocery store chain will lower prices on 800 items at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations by an average of 20%.

Prices on these items will then be locked through August 9, store officials say.

Giant Eagle says the “price lock” is a way to help shoppers struggling to pay for groceries.

“Right now, our customers are seeking to manage their grocery expenses and telling us they need more ways to save at Giant Eagle,” said interim CEO Bill Artman. “Our teams worked extremely hard in recent weeks to respond to this by delivering meaningful reductions on hundreds of items with a focus on those that are most popular during the spring and summer months.”

This will apply to a variety of food items, including meat, seafood, produce and dairy products, as well as other Giant Eagle-brand essentials.

Learn more about the “price lock” and other deals here.