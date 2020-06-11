Giant Eagle donates to social justice causes, will close 1 hour Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Giant Eagle is contributing $350,000 to support social justice causes, saying now is the time for action, the grocery store chain announced on Wednesday. The names of specific causes and organizations were not included in the release.

All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. 8 a.m. for a discussion with employees on personal experiences and steps to affect change in communities.

“It is impossible to understand all the senseless deaths of African Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others whose stories have been pulled into the national spotlight, as well as the countless victims whose stories go untold. We at Giant Eagle have taken time to self-reflect on what we as individuals and as an organization must do to stand up against racism and social injustice. Words are important, but they are not nearly enough. The time for action is now,” said Laura Shapira Karet, Giant Eagle president and CEO, said in a statement.

In the same release, Giant Eagle also announced it will stop the sale of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in its western Pennsylvania stores because of “recent actions by the publication.”

Reporter Alexis Johnson said the newspaper removed her from covering protests because of a tweet showing the juxtaposition of damage caused by looters compared to tailgaters for a Kenny Chesney concert.