Giant Eagle becomes first supermarket chain to accept PayPal, Venmo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Giant Eagle, Inc. announced Thursday that all of its supermarkets will now accept PayPal and Venmo as payment options.

With the announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo are the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer this option to customers.

“We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores,” said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle Executive Vice President of Retail Innovation and Business Development. “This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently.”

According to research from Blackhawk Network, 59% of surveyed consumers have used their digital wallet more often than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,

“With mobile payments on the rise, it’s not just about consumers finding easy payment options, it’s also about ensuring that retailers and consumers are confident in using new payment tools and technologies,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network. “Helping our partners be first-to-market with these new digital payment offerings that are in high demand is a critical innovation that our team at Blackhawk is proud to support.”

Customers at Giant Eagle and GetGo can now use PayPal or Venmo codes at checkout. All they have to do is open the PayPal or Venmo app, click the “Scan” button and select the “show to pay” option.

For more information, visit Giant Eagle’s website.