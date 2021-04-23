‘Ghost gun’ kills 1, injures 4 in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before bystanders and later police took him down.

Travis Sarreshteh was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by two bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him.

Police Chief David Nisleit says the suspect fired a self-made, unregistered ‘ghost gun.’ He calls the attack “an unprovoked and isolated incident.”