STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — It might be one of the rare moments that being stuck in traffic could be a bit rewarding.

The owner of Menches Bros. Restaurant on Massillon Road in Uniontown says due to road construction backing up traffic near the restaurant, staff will be giving out free food during the evening rush hour Friday, July 7.

“We want to turn traffic jams into joy by handing drivers free sliders and chips for the first 100 cars,” said Linda Aleman.

Aleman said Menches employees will start passing out the free food at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

“We applaud the city of Green’s significant investment as well as construction workers to improve our town’s infrastructure with these new these roundabouts,” Aleman said.

Aleman said the event is called “Detour Fridays” and will happen on occasional Fridays during the construction.