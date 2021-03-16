‘Getting strong every day’: Tiger Woods at home recovering after crash

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Tiger Woods posted a statement on Twitter weeks after the car crash that left the professional golfer seriously injured.

Woods was driving an SUV when he hit a raised median on a steep road just outside of Los Angeles on Feb. 23. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting strong every day.”

Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was no evidence of impairment and the crash was “purely an accident.”