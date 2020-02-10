Getting better every day: Face transplant patient shares story of survival and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Some images are graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The youngest person in the country to receive a face transplant is making Northeast Ohio her home.

At 18 years old, Katie Stubblefield survived a suicide attempt and while her injuries were severe, she miraculously pulled through. Now, the 24-year-old sits down with FOX 8's Elizabeth Noreika to talk about her life and what's next for this brave young woman.

She said she wants to start taking college classes soon so that she can eventually get into a career where she can help people. She either wants to be a counselor or motivational speaker, anything where she can give back, share her story and show that life is really worth living.

