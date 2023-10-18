*Attached video: Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour celebration

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Winter Blitz is returning to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, heading into the winter season!

The Winter Blitz is a holiday festival for all ages that will take place each weekend from December 8 through January 15, 2024, according to a press release from Hall of Fame Village.

The holiday festival will have many activities each weekend, including the Touchdown Tube Hill, Igloo Village Field Experience, Campfire Cocoas and the Spirit of the Season 5K.

“Winter Blitz is set to offer a little something for everyone and will build from last year’s event with themes every weekend. We eagerly look forward to sharing this holiday season and the Village with all of Northeast Ohio this winter,” Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Hall of Fame Village Vic Gregovits said.

Winter Blitz will also have Winter Wonderland Weekend from December 15 to 17, which will have special guest appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas-themed crafts, vendors, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets for the Winter Blitz go on sale on Friday. Click here for more information about the festival.