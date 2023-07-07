CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets for the Cleveland National Air Show are officially for sale!

The Cleveland National Air Show, presented by Discount Drug Mart, takes to the skies on Labor Day Weekend, on September 2- 4, at Burke Lakefront Airport.

This year’s Air Show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, and U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier.

Tickets and on-site parking are available only in advance on the Cleveland Air Show website.

Tickets are good for one full day of aviation. General Admission tickets do not include a reserved seat and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Ticket pricing:

$30 for adults ($35 after 8/28/23)

$20 for children ages 6-11

FREE for children 5 and younger

There are also seating options including reserved box seats, sponsor boxes, barnstormer club and flight deck loge ranging from $46 to $160 each.

There will also be a Hot Streak II Jet Truck race at the air show as well as interactive displays, kid-friendly activities and drones.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been Northeast Ohio’s Labor Day Weekend Tradition since 1964.