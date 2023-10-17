CLEVELAND (WJW) – This year is the 40th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic, “A Christmas Story” and the Greater Cleveland Film Commission is celebrating!

“Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home” is a special event that will be held Nov. 10 – Nov. 12, bringing together fans, filmmakers and cast members.

Cast members, including Peter Billingsley, will appear at the Cast Expo to share stories and memories from the production. Cast members will also be taking photos and signing autographs for fans.

Fans will be able to see the Cleveland Film Location tour and find and recreate scenes from “A Christmas Story” at different locations.

At the event, there will also be a panel with the cast, who will talk about the making of the film and memorable moments from the set.

Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home event timeline:

Fri., Nov. 10: The Cast Expo will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Public Auditorium. The Behind the Camera Panel will be held at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall

Sat., Nov. 11: The Cast Expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12: The Cast Expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to buy your tickets for more information about the Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home event. All proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.