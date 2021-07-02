Get unemployment in 2021? You might be eligible for free health insurance

(WJW) — Those who filed for unemployment in 2021 could be eligible for reduced or even free health insurance as part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to a release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, starting July 1, those who received or who are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week beginning in 2021 may be able to find lower-cost plans due to subsidies part of the stimulus package passed in March.

Those who did receive or who have been approved for unemployment in 2021 can visit HealthCare.gov to submit a new application or update their existing application to maximize their savings for the rest of 2021.

The release states an average three out of five eligible uninsured Americans can access $0 plans after advance payments of tax credits. An average of four out of five HealthCare.gov consumers will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after advance payments of tax credits.

Consumers who received any unemployment income in 2021 are encouraged to update their application and enrollment between July 1 and Aug. 15.

“We encourage consumers who have received unemployment compensation in 2021 to visit the Marketplace to see if they qualify to save money on their health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs,” said HHS Secretary Xavir Becerra.