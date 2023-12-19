[Editor’s Note: The video above is from 2020 and shows the world’s largest LEGO tower.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Brick LEGO Convention is returning in 2024 after a sold-out event in 2023.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Brick Convention, the event will be returning to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on July 27 and 28.

The event will again be supporting Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children worldwide during the holidays.

A portion of the convention’s proceeds will go to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. In 2023, the convention raised over $15,000 for charity.

Tickets are available now for $15 for July 27 or 28.

According to the release, the event is being organized by Greyson Riley, a 23-year-old LEGO fan and entrepreneur.

Riley started college at just 11 years old. At 13, he also wrote a book about the history of LEGO before beginning to organize large-scale LEGO fan conventions at 14.

“LEGO is so much more than a toy,” Riley said. “Brick Convention will show attendees that the possibilities with LEGO are endless.”

After the success of the inaugural 2023 Cleveland Brick Convention, the 2024 event will expand to a larger space, according to the release.

At the event, there will be professional LEGO artists and their creations from around the country. Meet and greets will also be held, along with other attractions including:

Vendors will have LEGO merchandise, retired sets, new sets, hard-to-find sets as well as other products.

Star Wars Zone: LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: Thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: Build a medieval LEGO creation

Fan Zone: LEGO creations built by local fan builders

The 2024 Cleveland Brick Convention special guest will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

According to the release, tickets are expected to sell out soon. Click here to get your tickets.