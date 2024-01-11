(WJW) – Sometimes the best way to warm up in the winter is from the inside out.

Panera Bread is offering a delicious deal on its soup to celebrate National Soup Month.

“Enjoy a cup of soup for just $1 with an entree. When you order on the app, for a limited time only! Use Code: SOUP,” their website says about the winter warmup deal.

The deal cannot be combined with any other promotion.

“Just in time for National Soup Month, it’s the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 – an incredible value to kickstart the year,” said Drayton Martin, SVP, Brand Building, Panera Bread in a press release.

In addition to the $1 soup deal, the company also announced on Wednesday that two new Sourdough Melts — the Bacon Avocado Melt and the Southwest Chicken Melt — would be making their way to the menu.