(WJW) – In just about a month, the days will noticeably and suddenly seem much shorter.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 the clocks will once again “fall back” which means earlier sunsets and what can feel like very long winter nights.

Since March, we have been enjoying longer days thanks to daylight saving time, but as the saying goes “all good things must come to an end.”

After daylight saving time ends, the sun will set in Cleveland as early as 4:58 p.m. in mid-December.

The day with the least daylight will be Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. That day the sun will rise at 7:50 a.m. and set at 5 p.m. That’s just 9 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

There’s been plenty of push in recent years to stop the clock change, but so far in Ohio the effort hasn’t gained enough momentum. Wondering why we still changing the clocks? Read more, here.

On the bright side, the night clocks turn back, we get an extra hour of sleep. And, you can think of the early sunsets as an extended opportunity to enjoy those Christmas lights!