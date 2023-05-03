(WJW) – While ‘Fast & Furious‘ fans eagerly await the 11th installment of the franchise, they could make a little cash on the side.

FinanceBuzz, a website that helps people save money on car insurance, is offering $1,000 to someone who will binge-watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Applicants must have the ability to stream on their tv and write a short essay on why they’re the perfect person for the gig.

The chosen candidate will also receive $100 on top of the $1,000 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks.

The assignment requires the candidate to track all the car accidents that result in damage in each movie, including the number of accidents, the extent of damages, and the cars involved.

The findings will be used to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving and to determine if the number of wrecks has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history.

The deadline for applications is May 19 – the same day ‘Fast X’ is set to be released. You can apply here.