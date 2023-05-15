**Related Video Above: How to know when your sports betting is becoming an addiction.**

LAS VEGAS (WJW) — Getting paid to do what you love is one of life’s greatest achievements.

And for those who like to make sure alcoholic beverages taste good, the people at onlinecasino.ca, a Canadian online gaming information website, are offering a lucky professional the chance to get paid $4,000 to test margaritas while in Las Vegas.

The selected person can take a friend to Sin City for a week, testing a new margarita each day using the following criteria (rating from 1-10, taking a photo and reviewing each):

Taste/flavor

How it looks

Ingredient quality

Atmosphere/setting

Overall experience/value

The competition is open to those 21 and over who reside in the U.S. and Canada.

Getty Images

The website stipulates: “The role asks that the winner drink only one alcoholic drink a day, in line with governance guidelines. The CDC recommends that adults of legal drinking age who choose to drink alcohol should limit their intake of alcohol to 1 drink or less a day. The Promoter does not recommend exceeding this limit, nor does it recommend drinking any alcohol at all.”

Those interested in applying for the position can head here. The competition closes on Oct. 1.