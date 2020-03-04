Get paid $1,000 to binge watch ‘The Office’

THE OFFICE — Season 5 — Pictured: (l-r) Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin (Photo by Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Attention The Office fans. We’ve found your dream job.

USDish is looking for someone to binge-watch 15 hours of the sitcom in honor of its 15 year anniversary.

According to the Dish network retailer, the person who lands the job will get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours or roughly 45 episodes of The Office.

This person will also be required to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode.

These include things like how many times Stanley rolls his eyes at the camera or how often Phyllis talks about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration.

USDish says their goal is to better understand how often sitcoms repeat regular tropes.

The company will provide the candidate with guidelines for tracking the experience, but also expect this person to share their unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media.

The selected candidate will have nine days to complete the task.

Not only will the candidate get $1,000 in cash, but they will also receive a Netflix gift card and a bag of Office merchandise.

Prospective candidates will need to fill out an online application. Those who are a little “stitious” are also encouraged to post a video submission — this could possibly boost your chances.

Applications are due on Monday, March 16.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to get the job. You can apply here.

