(WJW) – The first snowflakes have hit the FOX 8 forecast, so it may be a great time to get out of town and head south.

Breeze Airways has announced a new non-stop flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

The one-way flight is just $39 if you act fast.

According to a press release, the promotional rate is available for tickets purchased before Oct. 30, 2023, and used by Sept. 3, 2024.

Breeze Airways also announced a new flight option from Akron-Canton to New Orleans. That flight will make one stop, but no plane changes are needed, according to a release.

The new flight options begin Feb. 2, 2024, and are available on Mondays and Fridays.

Other non-stop destination options already available out of Akron-Canton Airport by Breeze Airways include Charleston, SC; Fort Myers, FL; Las Vegas, NV; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; and West Palm Beach, FL.

