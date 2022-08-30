CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October.

The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports “for every foot and lifestyle,” according to a Tuesday news release from the malls’ developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.

“It is exciting to enter a new area like Cleveland and bring these communities the solutions that are driving the rapid growth in our company. So many of our amazing clients are healthcare professionals and blue-collar workers, the heart of Cleveland and the surrounding communities,” Jonathan Cotten, franchise owner and president of Easy Step Enterprises, is quoted in a news release.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have such a profound impact on our communities and this impact has taken another level through the pandemic. Few people spend as much time on their feet as healthcare workers, making their health, especially their foot health, critical to being able to do their job.”

Every Good Feet store offers customers a free, one-on-one fitting with a trained specialist, to find the device that best suits them. The arch inserts help relieve pain and discomfort and in the feet, knees, hips and back and also promote balance and skeletal alignment, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Good Feet Store to the Cleveland market at two of our flagship properties,” Stacie Schmidt, Stark Enterprises’ vice president of marketing, is quoted in the release. “Being able to provide both east and west side residents with access to products that will help improve their daily lives is all part of the experience we look to create at both Crocker Park and ETON Chagrin Boulevard.”

The ETON store, opening in September, will be at 28811 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere. The Crocker Park store, opening in October, will be at 220 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake. Both stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.