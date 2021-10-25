‘Get off me’: Investigators release dashcam video from Ohio trooper shooting

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – Newly released dash camera video sheds new light on the traffic stop that led to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper getting shot earlier this month.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Oct. 6 for speeding.

Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

Brobst asked the driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, to step out of the vehicle. He later questioned Hathorn about the smell of marijuana coming from his SUV and called another unit to come search the vehicle.

That’s when the patrol says Hathorn tried to get Trooper Brobst’s service weapon. The two got into a scuffle and at one point Hathorn tackled Brobst over the guard rail.

In the video, you can hear Brobst say “Get off me” and “Get off my Tazer” several times.

That’s when Brobst was shot.

Hathorn then jumped back over the guard rail and took off in the SUV.

His car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody later that day after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.

Suspect in Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shooting taken into custody (Photo courtesy: OSHP)

⠀Trooper Brobst is recovering at home.