KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Get lost in an annual family fun tradition, which is beginning earlier this year.

The 3-acre corn maze at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, 8800 Euclid Chardon Road, will be open Aug. 20, according to a news release from the Lake County Metroparks.

“Follow winding paths that steer you to intersections where you must decide which way to go in this annual tradition,” reads the release.

The maze will be open through Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It’s included in Farmpark admission, which is $6 to $8 for those age 2 and older. Children younger than 2 and active military service members and their families get in free.

“While at Farmpark, meet your favorite farm animals, watch a border collie herd sheep, take a wagon ride and have fun playing in the Showman’s Circle playground,” reads the release. “Farm-themed gifts, snacks and beverages are available in the gift shop. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.”

Lake Metroparks Farmpark is “a family-oriented science and cultural center devoted to agriculture, farming and country life” that teaches urban residents about raising food, fiber and other life-sustaining products.