CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a sign of Spring! Each year on the first day of Spring, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard offers a free ice giveaway.

For 31 Years, Rita’s has celebrated the first day of Spring by giving away free Italian ice! This year the annual event falls on March 20.

Anyone who visits Rita’s can get a free Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice. This includes a new flavor that will be available starting that day – Gummy Bear Ice, according to a press release.

In addition, guests have until the first day of Spring to enter to win free Italian Ice for a year. To enter, download Rita’s Italian Ice app and enter the promo code “SPRING23.”

A new Rita’s Italian Ice has recently opened in Elyria, located at 38535 Chestnut Ridge Road, and a new location is coming soon to Streetsboro, according to the company’s website.

