CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Eligible families can receive $140 in free fruit and vegetable coupons to spend at the West Side Market.

The offer, known as Produce Perks, is designed to make fresh food easier to access for Cleveland residents while supporting vendors at the West Side Market.

Organizers with Food Access Raises Everyone (FARE) will be on-site at the market this weekend to assess eligibility and distribute coupon booklets. The first 120 eligible families will receive the booklets each day.

According to a release, the program launched in April 2022. Over the past two years, the West Side Market had the highest redemption rate in the state for the coupons, and because of their success, the state has doubled the funding available for the program. The funding is expected to help more than 1,000 local families

Coupon Distribution:

Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Dec.10 starting at 10 a.m.

Those eligible will have until Dec. 31 to use the coupons.