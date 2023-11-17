Editor’s Note: The video above is about drive-thru wait times.

(WJW) – Wendy’s is offering it’s $3 key tags in exchange for a whole lot more.

A key tag gets customers a free daily Jr. Frosty through the end of 2024.

The tags go on sale starting November 20 and will be available through Feb. 14.

Some of the proceeds from each Frosty Key Tag support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The nonprofit has the goal of seeing that every child can have a permanent home and loving family.

You can buy the tags in several ways:

With an order at a store or on the app

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website

The tags are available in a physical or digital version.

Digital tags can be scanned in the restaurant or used online. Physical tags need to be presented so they can be scanned.

Wendy’s is currently serving classic chocolate Frostys and peppermint.

