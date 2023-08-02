*Attached video: Join the Great Lakes Science Center to view the total solar eclipse

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center is one of Cleveland’s most popular attractions, and this Saturday, it might be even more so.

Families are invited to attend the launch of the Cuyahoga Reads kick-off party for free on Saturday.

It takes place at the Great Lakes Science Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said those who attend can enjoy family fun and sign-up for the Cuyahoga Reads reading challenge.

The event includes free general admission and free parking, including parking in the Science Center’s attached garage, while spaces remain available.

All nine libraries in Cuyahoga County came together after receiving state funding from the Ohio Department of Education to address “learning loss,” or learning changes experienced by K-12 students when schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cuyahoga Reads.

According to Joe Yachanin with the Great Lakes Science Center, the event “Builds on the success of City of Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb’s Cleveland READS challenge for students to read 10 million minutes in 2023.”

Yachanin also said, “The program focuses on forming positive and consistent reading habits, fostering a love for reading, equipping young people and their families in Greater Cleveland with the literacy skills necessary for their future success.”

Adding to the fun of this free event on August 5, the Great Lakes Science Center also has its ongoing exhibit Dinosaurs of the Sahara on display.

