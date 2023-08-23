AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s almost time for the Akron Zoo Senior Safari!

Presented by SummaCare, the Akron Zoo Senior Safari is a popular senior event that offers those who are 62 and older discounted admission to the zoo, according to a release from the Akron Zoo.

The event will take place on September 1 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

According to the release, admission will cost seniors only $7 for the day. Caregivers can get into the zoo for $9.

The Senior Safari will not only have animals but also vendors throughout the park, giveaways, free coffee and a lunch special in the zoo’s Komodo Kingdom Café.

According to the zoo, a limited number of wheelchairs are available for free and electric scooters are available for $27.

For more information visit the Akron Zoo website www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.