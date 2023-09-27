CLEVELAND (WJW) – Keepers at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo finally got an up-close look at the zoo’s newest koala joey.

The koala joey was born on March 20 to koala mom Mackenzie and koala dad Nyoonbi.

According to the zoo, this is Machekzie’s third joey and Nyoonbi’s fourth.

“Joeys typically stay in mom’s pouch for 5-7 months while they grow and nurse,” the zoo said in a statement.

You can visit the baby koala and see the joey emerging more before it fully comes out of its mom’s pouch in the next few weeks.

According to the zoo, the joey will then begin to ride on its mom’s back.