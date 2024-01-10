[Editor’s Note: In the video above, learn about a fan-favorite Frosty flavor returning to Wendy’s.]

(WJW) – 2024 is about to get a little sweeter!

Wendy’s is offering customers a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of the year.

If you act now, that’s more than 300 free Frostys.

Here’s how the deal works:

According to Wendy’s, all customers have to do is purchase a Frosty Key Tag for $3. Ninty-percent of the proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Then in exchange, customers can cash in on the sweet treat – every day until 2025!

“The $3 Frosty Key Tags will directly benefit the Foundation’s commitment to help the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care. Wendy’s does not profit from the sale of $3 Frosty Key Tags,” states Wendy’s.

Customers can select either a physical key tag to keep on their key ring, or a digital one on the Wendy’s App.

Key tags are available through mid-February or while supplies last.

