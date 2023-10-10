[Editor’s Note: In the video player above, New Day Cleveland checks out Park Street Pizza.]

(WJW) – “Free pizza can make anything better.”

That’s the theory behind Domino’s latest offer for a free emergency pizza.

The pizza chain said in a press release that from now until February 10, 2024, if life gives you lemons, they’ll give you a free medium two-topping pizza. Unless that day happens to fall on a very popular day for pizza, like Halloween on Oct. 31 or New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31. Otherwise, they’ve got your back!

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!”

Here’s how you can cash in on the offer:

Place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. Customers will automatically earn a Domino’s Emergency Pizza after the order goes through.

To claim their Domino’s Emergency Pizza, customers must sign into or join Domino’s Rewards within seven days.

They should then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page under their Domino’s Rewards account to redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days.