[Editor’s Note: In the video above Kenny Crumpton checks out what’s new at Cedar Point for the 2023 season.]

(WJW) – If you’d like to save some cash and save a life – Cedar Point and the American Red Cross have the perfect opportunity.

To help encourage blood donations during a typically slow time of year, donors can now get a free Cedar Point ticket.

The Red Cross says, “Blood donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer break.”

Here’s how the deal works:

Blood donations must be given at select blood drives between May 26 – August 1, 2023.

Those who donate will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to Cedar Point, while supplies last.

Tickets are valid during the 2023 season and other restrictions may apply.

To find a Cedar Point blood drive and schedule an appointment:

Click here, and enter the sponsor code “CEDARPOINT.”

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

“Appointments for these blood drives are highly encouraged. Donors without appointments are not guaranteed a Cedar Point ticket, as supplies are limited,” said organizers in a press release.

Visitors are encouraged to check Cedar Point’s website for information on capacity, open dates, and hours.

Find out if you are eligible to donate blood, here.