(WJW) – Treat your coworkers, friends, loved ones — or just yourself — to a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only $1.

The sweet holiday deal called “Day of the Dozens” is offered on Tuesday, Dec. 12. (Think: 12-12-12.)

According to a press release, customers can get one dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or a 16-count of Minis at regular price.

The deal can be found at participating locations in-store, by drive-thru, or online. According to Krispy Kreme, customers who order in-store or via drive-thru are limited to two redemptions, while customers who order online are limited to just one redemption by using the promo code “DOZEN.”

