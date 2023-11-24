(WJW) – How about a Black Friday deal that almost everyone could use?

GetGo Café + Market is offering $1 off per gallon of gas on all grades of fuel, including diesel.

The offer is available all day Nov. 24, according to a press release, but to cash in on the deal, customers must pay with myPerks Pay Direct, AdvantagePay, or the new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card.

“We’re excited to offer this discount on top of all the other deals we’re offering on Black

Friday and Cyber Monday this year,” said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of

fuel. Giant Eagle, Inc.

Other Black Friday deals for myPerks members include:

Up to 5X Perks on every $50 spent on hundreds of retailer gift cards. Nov. 16 through 27, myPerks members get 2X Perks and myPerks Pro members get 4X Perks. On Black Friday, Nov. 24, through Nov. 27, all myPerks and myPerks Pro members get 5X Perks.

A 10-cent-off-per-gallon fuel discount with the purchase of GetGo’s famous The

Pilgrim sub sandwich, now through Thanksgiving. Free donuts at Giant Eagle/Market District until 10 a.m. on Black Friday; one free

self-serve coffee at GetGo, any size, all day Black Friday. $5 for any level of WetGo car washes on Nov. 24 and 27.

Supermarket hot deals on hundreds of products across Giant Eagle and Market

District locations.

District locations. $15 coupon for free groceries with a new or transferred prescription to Giant

Eagle Pharmacy

Customers can enroll in myPerks Pay Direct, here.