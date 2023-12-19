CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is asking for help funding an affectionate German Shepherd mix’s vital ear surgery.

According to Cleveland APL, 5-year-old Bozi suffers from chronic ear infections. His ear canals have calcified, causing him debilitating pain and potentially permanent hearing damage.

The animal shelter says Bozi was dropped off by his owner when she realized she couldn’t give him the necessary medical care.

Now, Cleveland APL says the pup will need two ear canal ablations done, which is expected to cost $6,500.

“Bozi needs this surgery to live a healthy, happy life. The pain he’s experiencing is so severe and cannot be healed any other way,” the shelter said in a social media post.

The Cleveland is asking for donations to help give Bozi a second chance.

There are two other animals — a dog and a cat — that also need medical attention. Any extra donations raised will go toward their care, the organization says.

Learn more about how to donate on Cleveland APL’s Facebook page.